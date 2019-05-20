Trails provide a connection to nature & boost for tourism

SAVE THE DATE -- Laurens County Trails Day Celebration

The first Laurens County Trails Day Celebration will be held on National Trails Day, June 1st, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at our own beautiful Lake Rabon Park located on SC Highway 252 at 647 Lake Rabon Drive just 8 miles west of Laurens.

The Laurens County Trails Association, host of the event, will extend a welcome and offer an update on trails in Laurens County at 11 at Pavilion #1, and a guided 2-mile hike will begin around 11:30. Self-directed hikes and picnicking are possible throughout the park. Kayaking and paddle boarding opportunities will be provided by Asbury Adventures at a slight fee. Critters and More On the Go! will offer hands-on environmental education experiences, and Marcus' Barbeque will be on-hand, too.

There are plenty of spaces for picnics on the park grounds and along the paved portion of the lake trail.

This low-key celebration is an invitation for everyone to be outside with family, friends, or on your own to enjoy some of our local natural treasures and trails--both paved and unpaved--that are suitable for all. There are plenty of spots for rest, relaxation, rejuvenation, and simple fun.

Come spend a few hours or the whole day and show your support for developing trails in Laurens County.