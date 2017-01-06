Home / Breaking News / TR TONIGHT: Southern Drawl Band will be in uptown Clinton

Thu, 06/01/2017 - 11:03am Vic MacDonald
Vic MacDonald/MyClintonNews.com

PHOTO GALLERY BELOW - Clinton knows how to party with the Southern Drawl Band. They've got a new cd out "Elixir" and Clinton's own JD Edge is playing his music now. Come on out and party with us. -- Bringing the sound back to Clinton. Jeremy Edge of Clinton will bring the Southern Drawl Band back to Clinton for Town Rhythms.

This is Edge performing at The Depot in 2016, and the next Town Rhythms concert will be Thursday, June 1, 7 p.m. at The Depot. Following the Southern Drawl Band, TR continues its summertime, free concert series on June 22 with the Carolina Coast Band. A special Beat of the Beach with Pat Patterson, WPCC AM & FM and largetime.net will precede the concert LIVE from The Depot, starting at 5 pm. - File photo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2GQ5dpatGNo&list=PL4YMAJp5hP2AXJ0ylM-jQ-...

 

