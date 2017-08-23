Home / Breaking News / Town Rhythms is wrapping up

Town Rhythms is wrapping up

Wed, 08/23/2017 - 9:34am Vic MacDonald

LAST CHANCE TO DANCE: One more double shot of fun is Thursday night in Clinton.

The "Double Shot of My Baby's Love (yeah-yeah-yeah" boys from Greenwood are back for the final Town Rhythms - a back to school event that now can include Presbyterian College, since students, faculty and staff are back to classes. Opening Convocation and official dedication of the Cornelson Center, Neville Hall, were conducted Tuesday on the South Broad Street campus.

The Swingin' Medallions are one of the South's most popular party bands - they also will play their hometown stage in Greenwood on Sept. 7. Starting at 7 pm, Town Rhythms at uptown Clinton's Depot is a free, family-oriented event. Bring a lawn chair, concessions will be available. WPCC - beach boogie, blues and beyond in Clinton, AM, FM and largetime.net worldwide - will broadcast live from 5 to 7 pm.

 

 

