Town Rhythms is revised

Tue, 07/11/2017 - 9:57am Vic MacDonald
Carolina Coast band will try again
By: 
The City of Clinton

Clinton's popular Town Rhythms free concert series will have another installment this Thursday, and will have a rare Friday night event in August.

The Carolina Coast Band got rained out last month, and will come back on Friday, Aug. 18, with their dance-able sounds. This Thursday, Split Shot will take The Depot stage for a free TR concert. The City of Clinton has posted an updated Town Rhythms schedule - the second photo with this article.

Town Rhythms ends with Greenwood's own The Swingin' Medallions in a back-to-school extravaganza on Thursday, Aug. 24.

 

