Town Rhythms heads back to the street

Uptown Clinton will be shakin’ in a fantastic way Thursday night.

The Fantastic Shakers will bring a high-energy beach, R&B sound to The Depot in a show that has been enjoyed by 40,000 fans attending the Carolina Beach Blast in Carolina Beach Festival, among the Shakers’ more than 6,000 performance.

The Beat of the Beach (Pat Patterson, WPCC radio in Clinton) will kick things off from 5 to 7 pm. Dempsey’s Pizza will be served, for as long as it lasts.

This June 29 free Town Rhythms concert is the 4th scheduled for this spring/summer - and 4 more are planned for July and August, sponsored by The City of Clinton and its partners.

The Fantastic Shakers date from Sept., 1978, and have earned the reputation as the “South’s Finest Show Band.” They are fronted by “daddy” Bo Schronce. The group has performed with The Beach Boys and KC and the Sunshine Band, and their memorable performances have includes the Grand National Dance Championships in Atlanta and Lincoln Center in New York City - the Hot Summer Nights Dance Fest.

“From start to finish every performance becomes a party!” for The Fantastic Shakers. Bring a lawn chair and join the “Myrtle Beach Days,” transported to Clinton - live music begins at 7 this Thursday evening.