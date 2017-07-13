Total Eclipse of the Sun

Laurens County will be in the path of totality on Monday, Aug. 21 (about 2:30 pm) for a total solar eclipse. The blotting out of the sun by the moon will be visible on a U.S, path from Oregon to South Carolina that day. Viewing the total eclipse will be best around the town limits of Mountville and Cross Hill in Laurens County. Viewing activities are planned in Clinton, Laurens, Fountain Inn, Magnola RV Campgrounds near Joanna, at Camp Fellowship, by boat on Lake Greenwood, and at the Ninety Six National Historic Site in Greenwood County. The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce has set up a website dedicated to all things Solar Eclipse.

www.totaleclipselaurenssc.com