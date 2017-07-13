Home / Breaking News / Total Eclipse of the Sun

Total Eclipse of the Sun

Thu, 07/13/2017 - 12:15pm Vic MacDonald

Laurens County will be in the path of totality on Monday, Aug. 21 (about 2:30 pm) for a total solar eclipse. The blotting out of the sun by the moon will be visible on a U.S, path from Oregon to South Carolina that day. Viewing the total eclipse will be best around the town limits of Mountville and Cross Hill in Laurens County. Viewing activities are planned in Clinton, Laurens, Fountain Inn, Magnola RV Campgrounds near Joanna, at Camp Fellowship, by boat on Lake Greenwood, and at the Ninety Six National Historic Site in Greenwood County. The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce has set up a website dedicated to all things Solar Eclipse.

www.totaleclipselaurenssc.com

 

 

 

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here