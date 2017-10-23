TORNADO WATCH right now

NOW: Laurens County is under a TORNADO WATCH until 9 pm -- 3:40 pm, very heavy rain is falling in Clinton but by 5:30, it had eased off.

Neighboring Spartanburg County is under a tornado warning - also, Cherokee County, farther east on I-85. A severe thunderstorm warning is in place locally. Bad weather is expected to move off tonight - cooler temperatures this week.

RED CROSS STATEMENT:

American Red Cross Disaster Volunteers Respond as Severe Weather Sweeps Through Upstate SC

Abbeville, Pickens, and Spartanburg Counties S.C., October 23, 2017– Right now, Palmetto SC Region Disaster-Trained Volunteers are on the ground assisting multiple people as severe weather rolls through Upstate South Carolina. Initial estimates are that 10-15 homes are damaged. This, as much of the state remains under a tornado watch. Below is where our volunteers have responded so far.

Abbeville County: A tree fell on a home in Calhoun Falls. Volunteers have responded to provide whatever assistance is needed.

Pickens County: Volunteers are responding to assist as many ten residents at a support reception center set up at the Vineyard Fire Department, as rapid rainfall threatened to flood their homes.

Spartanburg County: One mobile home was damaged in Woodruff and there is reported damaged in the Una area. We are working with our government partners to determine if any assistance is needed.

Monday’s severe weather threat is a good time to download the Red Cross Emergency app. It is available through the Google Play or App Stores. You can also download the app by texting “GETEMERGENCY” to 90999. Once downloaded, a user can get real-time weather alerts, as well as preparedness tips.

