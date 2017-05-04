Top golfers, families and fans coming to Clinton this month

The University of North Carolina banner is shown on a light pole at the MS Bailey Municipal Center in uptown Clinton. The City of Clinton has installed banners for all Atlantic Coast Conference schools as the city plays host April 21-23 to the ACC men’s golf tournament at Musgrove Mill Golf Club, on Hwy 56. See an article in breaking news at MyClintonNews.com for a link to the tournament weekend’s schedule of play. Town Ambassadors will play host April 22 to golfers, coaches and families from the ACC teams, and the city is sponsoring a free Town Rhythms concert at the uptown Depot that evening. - Photo by Vic MacDonald

LINK: Tournament schedule:

http://www.theacc.com/page/championship_m-golf