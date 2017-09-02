Home / Breaking News / TONIGHT"S program examines mills hill and cowboy music

Thu, 02/09/2017 - 10:14am Vic MacDonald
Hooked on History Series at the Fountain Inn Museum
The Fountain Inn Museum

A free program TONIGHT (Feb. 9) looks at Cotton Mills and Cowboys in music, at the Fountain Inn Museum.

Performers will be Hunter Holmes, of Laurens, and Bob Bovee playing railroad and mill hill music. Doors open at 7 pm. The museum is at 102 Depot St., Fountain Inn (phone: 864-862-2586). Fountain Inn is north-west of Clinton off I-385.

This is part of the Hooked on History Speaker Series.

