TONIGHT: County Council will consider animal control resolution

Laurens County Council will consider a resolution at Tuesday's meeting establishing Code Enforcement Officers for animal control.

Open to the public, the meeting will be 5:30 pm Tuesday, March 28, in the council chambers, historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. The council will consider Resolution 2017-03 - Code Enforcement Officers - Animal Control, Building, Litter. Also up for consideration is Resolution #2017-02 - Disabilities Awareness Month Proclamation.

Other agenda items for the regular meeting include month eight finance report, Thompson Road Fire Station design and build request for proposals award, 2nd reading of ordinance repealing Vulcan property exchange, 2nd reading of an ordinance - manufactured home, 2nd reading of an ordinance - subdivision regulations, change in pay policy for Sheriff's Office/Fire, appointment to Upper Savannah Council of Governments, and job title change request for the Fire Department.

Public Comments (15 minutes - register before the meeting starts), council members' comments and an executive session (legal briefing in retirees' insurance) will complete the agenda. Laurens County Council meets the 2nd & 4th Tuesdays each month, 5:30 in the downtown Laurens historic courthouse. Some planning, budget and committee meetings are held in a conference room at the Hillcrest Square Administrative Wing, on Hillcrest Drive in Laurens.