Rocker Lee Roy Parnell will bring new sounds and old favs to Rhythm on the Rails this Saturday in uptown Clinton. It's 7:30 pm at the main stage on West Main St. - there is an opening act. Ladies Rock the Rails is Friday night, and Saturday, there's a BBQ competition, amusement rides, BMX tricks, lots of food and vendors -- ALL FREE (except concessions) in uptown Clinton. Rockin' The Rails!