TONIGHT: Clinton City Council will consider a lobbyist contract

At it meeting TONIGHT (July 3), Clinton City Council will consider in closed session a lobbyist's contract, and will consider a contract for installation of sanitary sewer to the I-26 Commerce Park.

The meeting will be at 6 pm in the PS Bailey City Council Chambers, MS Bailey Municipal Center, 211 North Broad St. The meeting is open to the public under provisions of the SC Freedom of Information Act (2017, as amended). Anyone who wants to speak to the council on any subject must register before the meeting starts.

Council will give special recognition to retired Clinton Chronicle Publisher Larry Franklin (43 years service) and to Sgt. Daniel Duckett with the Department of Public Safety. Council will consider a proclamation of Tuesday, August 1, as National Night Out in the City of Clinton. The contract for sewer to the I-26 Commerce Park is between the City and Elmore Land & Site Development, and council will consider second (final) reading of an ordinance for a Municipal Abatement for Project Windy - which is the GE Renewable Energy wind-turbine research facility in the I-26 Commerce Park.

Interim City Manager Dale Satterfield will give a report on Clinton Mill Water CDBG Grant and dilapidated houses update. The executive session will have the council discussing contracts: 1) lobbyist; 2) sewer easement; 3) DE Tribble Building stabilization. Upon returning to open session, Council may take action on executive session discussion items.

Council will receive a report from the City of Clinton Judicial Committee for the appointment of municipal judges. Other reports will round out the council's regular monthly meeting.

Where to find a Clinton City Council agenda:

http://www.cityofclintonsc.com/vertical/sites/%7B55F7B4D2-DDA3-4E24-B36B...