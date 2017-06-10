Today's Public Power Week at Municipal Center

TODAY: The City of Clinton will celebrate Public Power, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (Oct. 6), at the MS Bailey Municipal Center.

It’s the observance of Oct. 1-7 as Public Power Week - “Powering Strong Communities.” The City of Clinton is a RP3, Reliable Public Power Provider, American Public Power Association. The program will show appreciation for YOU: the citizen-owners and the utility personnel who keep the power on for the City.

The event will feature hot dogs and drinks, safety displays and give-aways.

http://clintonchronicle.server267.com/opinions/you-power-public-power