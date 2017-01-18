TODAY: New shoes in Joanna

SEE VIDEO BELOW: The multi-purpose room at Joanna-Woodson Elementary School was a sea of orange this morning.

Volunteers from Walmart stores, the distribution center and transportation office in Laurens County partnered with Samaritan's Feet, Joanna-Woodson and District 56 to bring new shoes to children in all grades. Walmart volunteers washed the children's feet, put on their new socks and fitted the children with new tennis shoes.

The partnership was made possible through Walmart's VAP (Volunteering Always Pays) program, said Mark Walter, general transportation manage, Walmart Logistics in Laurens. The company partnered last year with Samaritan's Feet and Ford Elementary School in Laurens.

"Something like this does not pop up every day," said Eddie Marshall, Joanna-Woodson principal. Samaritan's Feet contacted the school, Marshall said, and this morning's event was arranged to take place with each class coming to the multi-purpose room. The children left with their former shoes and socks in a bag they can keep. Some of the first graders' shoes lit up when they walked.

""This is an amazing partnership," said Phil Campbell, regional director, operations, for Samaritan's Feet. "This (Walmart) team is amazing."

Campbell said Samaritan's Feet will have 120 events like this across the United States each year, with 20-25 in partnership with Walmart. Sometimes churches provide the volunteer labor, and other times it's businesses that want to partner with Samaritan's Feet. Basketball coaches across American coach a game barefoot each year to bring awareness and donations to Samaritan's Feet (Clinton High has staged a Samaritan's Feet benefit).

"This is powerful for the Walmart volunteers. They give their money and time, but this stays right in their own backyard," Campbell said. It's powerful for the children, also. "For a total stranger to spend 7 or 8 minutes with them, giving their undivided attentions and words of encouragement," Campbell said. "The volunteers touched them. The children will remember this day."

http://www.samaritansfeet.org/