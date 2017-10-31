TODAY: A Halloween Story

IT’S HALLOWEEN - The Headless Lady of Lydia Mill

In my last article, I mentioned the “dope wagon” (refreshment cart), which operated in the Lydia Mills Plant. They were operated in the other surrounding mills, but the one at Lydia Mills is the one I am familiar with. The dope wagon was kept in the basement at the Lydia Plant and Mr. Jim Bailey operated it on each shift up until he had an encounter of the worst kind one night.

This encounter always comes to mind more vividly this time of year—Halloween. This encounter started many years ago, way before I ever started working at the Lydia Plant. Supposedly one night, as a freight train was approaching the Lydia Plant, a fight between the woman and her man occurred. The tale goes that the man took out his pocket knife and removed the woman’s head. The man, supposedly, threw the woman’s head from the train and then kicked her body out.

Now this is where the tale gets interesting and hard to imagine, but the spirit of the woman found its way to the basement of the mill, and then traveled throughout the mill hunting her head. This is where Jim Bailey and the “dope wagon” come into the picture. As I was told, Jim Bailey had entered the room where the wagon was kept, and this was sometime after midnight. As Jim was furnishing his wagon for the third shift workers, something touched Jim’s shoulder. As he turned his head to see who it was; there SHE was! The “no-headed woman’s spirit.”

I guess that I have figured out by now that the “dope wagon” did not make its rounds that night, and someone else had to take over the night run with the wagon for Jim refused to do it anymore on the third shift. Folks, I knew Jim Bailey and I believe he was a believable person, but that tale was hard for me to endure, but it was said to have happened that way. Anyway, during my employment at the Lydia Plant, I had the bad luck of having to be in the basement on numerous occasions and I never liked being there. To say that it was spooky is an understatement, and now that the mill is practically demolished, what has become of the “no-headed woman’s” spirit? Is she still in some small corner of the remaining structure just waiting to tap on some other person’s shoulder?

Still remembering,

Tommy Kitchens

Clinton, SC