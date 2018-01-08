TODAY - August 1 - starts the run-up to autumn

Main Street Music, cycling and school - August is gateway to fall

It is time to acquire school supplies.

Seems strange to think about - wasn’t it just yesterday that we saw gowns and mortarboards? Yet, the school year is upon us.

It is an annual rite of passage, as August transitions us into fall.

The United Way of Laurens County School Supplies Drive Event will be held Friday, Aug. 3 between noon and 5 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 4 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. UWLC employees, District 55 and 56 representatives, and volunteers will be at the doors of the Laurens Walmart passing out information and collecting items that shoppers donate. For each bag donated, the donors will receive a coupon from Sonic for free and/or half off priced menu items. The SC Tax-Free Weekend is Aug. 3-5, and school supplies are among the tax-free items.

All this prepares the United Way to distribute school supplies to students who need them for the first day of classes - August 20. For District 56, registrations run Aug 9-16, a new employees’ breakfast is Aug. 13, and the district convocation will be the morning of Aug. 17 at Clinton High School.

On Aug. 23, the City of Clinton starts its Main Street Music program.

Presbyterian College freshmen will see a Clinton festival for the first time, and students and faculty will be welcomed back (6-8 p.m.) with Mighty McFly performing on the Main St. Stage (7-10). Bleachers and picnic tables will be set up on-site; lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged. Food and beverages will be for sale; no outside cups or coolers.

Well before college and schools start back, there will be a ribbon cutting for the new palliative clinic for Laurens County. The Hospice of Laurens County will stage this event Aug. 2, 11 a.m., at its Springdale Drive headquarters.

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office has announced these dates: Aug. 2, 6 a.m. - 7 p.m., Deputy Roger Rice Memorial Blood Drive, 216 W. Main St., Laurens; and Aug. 3, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fill the Cruise, School Supplies Drive, Chick-fil-A, 917A E. Main St., Laurens.

Presbyterian College women’s basketball will have a free clinic for entrants first to sixth grades on Aug. 2 and 3, 9 a.m. to noon. Blue Hose men’s basketball will have its clinic Aug. 6-9, half day and full day camps available. Half day designed for ages 5-6; full day instruction is for ages 7-15 (info: 864-833-7125).

The first Clinton High Red Devil varsity football scrimmage is a home match against Midland Valley, Aug. 3, 6-8:30 p.m. The pre-season rolls through four more scrimmage/jamboree events before The Main Event - Laurens at Clinton, Aug. 24.

The City of Clinton will have National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m., behind the MS Bailey Municipal Center. This fun, food, games and entertainment event connects Clinton to its Police and Community Partners.

The first Brantley’s Hope event will be Aug. 11, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., in the Laurens County Park, behind the National Guard Armory, on Recreation Park Road, Laurens. Proceeds will fight child abuse, in memory of 2-year-old Brantley Smith, of Clinton. Batman will be there to encouraging Brantley surviving brothers.

The Open Door Christian Center will have its Annual Banquet and Auction on Aug. 11, 5-8 p.m. at the corner of Centennial and Owens Streets in Clinton. Admission is $10 per person ($5, children 12 and younger). Info: Charles Brewington, 923-1642.

The first Laurens Master Gardener Course will be Aug. 14 (continuing through Dec. 4) 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays, at the Clemson Extension Office, 218 West Laurens St., Laurens. Registration for the entire course is $300.

The Cotton Loft, a weddings and receptions venue on West Main Street in Clinton, will be unveiled on Aug. 16, 11 a.m., in the MS Bailey Council Chambers, 211 N. Broad St., Clinton. This unveiling is sponsored by Main Street Clinton, Advantage Clinton and the Clinton Economic Development Corporation (by invitation).

The Burton Center Foundation and the Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board announce the 5th Annual “Cruisin’ for a Cause Boat Run” will be held Saturday, Aug. 18, on beautiful Lake Greenwood. There will be great prizes, food, entertainment and camaraderie. The event begins at 10:30 a.m. at any of the five stops on Lake Greenwood.

The Upstate Chamber Coalition will sponsor a Listening Tour for local legislators on Aug. 21, noon, at Break on the Lake. Admission is $15 per person, sponsored by the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce and the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce.

The Laurens County Chamber also partners with GHS Laurens County Memorial Hospital for Business After Hours on Aug. 21, 5-7 p.m. at the hospital’s Ferguson Meditation Garden. Networking, refreshments, music and door prizes - physicians and their staffs will serve as hosts.

The Chamber’s first Touchdown Club Luncheon of the 2018 football season will be Aug. 24, noon, at The Ridge, Laurens. The three county high school varsity football coaches will speak about their upcoming seasons.

The United Way of Laurens County will welcome sponsors and agencies to the Campaign Kickoff Luncheon Aug. 23, noon - 1 p.m., in the Mabry-Smith-Yonce Center at Presbyterian College, 105 Ashland Ave., Clinton.

Bicycling’s biggest event for Laurens County will be Aug. 25.

That Saturday morning, bright and early, more than 460 cyclists will come to the front drive of Bailey Memorial Stadium, PC, for Flight of the Dove. This will be a 13th anniversary event, sponsored by Hospice of Laurens County.

They still need volunteers for that morning - 864-833-6287. Their “ways to support” list is monetary donations, Bi-Lo or Ingles gift cards, donate bottled water, volunteer, participate, sponsor rest stop, and donate individually wrapped trail mix and/or pretzels, or Rice Krispy Treats.

The ride will be through the rural countryside of Laurens County. More than 100 volunteers each year support this one-day fund-raising effort. Proceeds go to the Hospice Patient Care Program, providing hospice care for those who are uninsured, or under-insured.

Hospice of Laurens County serves Laurens, Union, Newberry, Saluda, Abbeville, Greenwood, Greenville and Spartanburg counties.

The government and political meetings of interest to Clinton for August are:

Aug. 6, Clinton City Council; and the Laurens County Republican Party, at the Laurens Library;

Aug. 14, Laurens County Council, in Laurens;

Aug. 27, District 56 Board of Trustees at Clinton High;

Aug. 28, Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission board, in Laurens; Laurens County Chamber of Commerce board, at office in the Professional Park; and Laurens County Council in Laurens.

Clinton High School girls tennis will have a home match at 5 p.m. Aug. 23; and Red Devil varsity football kicks off its season at home Aug. 24 against Laurens; and Aug. 31 at Broome High School, Spartanburg.

(If you have an event that you want included in The Clinton Chronicle, e-mail the information to: news@clintonchronicle.net. Photos (jpg attachments) also are accepted after the events. Look for more news and events at MyClintonNews.com)