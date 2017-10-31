TODAY: 95 Thesis, The Start of The Reformation

Churches throughout the world celebrated on Sunday the 500th anniversary of the start of The Reformation (Protestant).

The Catholic Church, on the 499th anniversary, acknowledged The Reformation as a significant event in Christian history. Sunday’s observance was the 500th anniversary, marking the day in 1517 when Catholic monk Martin Luther nailed 95 Thesis to a church door in Germany. The Reformation led to the Church of England, which led to the Pilgrims’ voyage to The New World, the Protestant Work Ethics and the core foundation of the United States of America.

An explosion of reading, widespread public education, science, art and music led to The Renaissance. Deep thinking about political matters led to the French Revolution and the American Revolution.

First Presbyterian Church, Laurens, led the way on the local observance of The Reformation’s 500th Anniversary. Its pastor, Rev. Dr. Carol Byrd, entitled her remarks, “The Day that Changed the World.”

“Just like on July 4, 1776, the events of Oct. 31, 1517, were a start,” Byrd said, speaking from the northern steps of the historic Laurens County courthouse. CH(COL) Jey Byrd, chaplain, United States Army, joined her in reciting some of Luther’s best known words of reform for the Catholic Church.

Luther opposed the church’s sale of Indulgences, purported to lessen the time a person’s soul remained in purgatory before going on to a heavenly reward. In a time of bitter poverty throughout Europe, the church sold these indulgences to people concerned about their - and their loved ones’ - time “in limbo” before being granted access to Heaven. The church needed money to build its grand basilica, but Luther said indulgences were wrong and proposed 95 ideas for the Catholic Church to embrace as reforms.

Just as Easter is a day of celebration for the Christian church, Byrd said Luther’s “courageous stand allowed us to be what we are today. Imagine a world without The Reformation. The Church of England would not have broken from the Catholic Church.”

A prolific writer, Luther also put ministry to music. His most famous hymn is “A Mighty Fortress Is Our God.” It was composed between 1527 and 1529.

The audience for Sunday morning’s chilly walk from the historic courthouse to First Presbyterian Church started their day with a social time in Roma’s restaurant. The congregation moved outside to hear words from the ministers of word and sacrament, sing the hymns “The Church’s One Foundation” and “Lift High the Cross,” and walk behind a Beadle, trumpeter and five banners bearing words of The Reformation in Latin.

There are: Sola Gratia (bearer, Bella Toussef), Sola Fide (Cal Robertson, Murphy Rush), Solus Christus (Reese Munyan, Xavier Prevost), Sola Scriptura (Jackson Edwards, Foster Thomason), and Soli Deo Gloria (Emma Liner, Emma Garrett). The trumpeter was Lucas Pressley.

They were remembering the day, All Hallows’ Eve, 1517 when Luther, professor of moral theology at the University of Wittenberg, nailed his 95 ideas to the door of All Saints’ Church and other churches in Wittenburg, Germany. In Laurens, First Presbyterian Church continued its anniversary remembrance in the 11 a.m. service at its sanctuary, three blocks from the county’s seat of government.

From the courthouse steps, Byrd said, “Millions of lives have been changed by the Gospel of Jesus Christ proclaimed by Martin Luther and the other reformers.”