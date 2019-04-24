PHOTOS - Local Miniature Horses are Qualified Therapy Horses.

Tiny Trotters Therapy Horses are now “Qualified” therapy horses through the American Miniature Therapy Horse Association, (AMTHA).

On March 23 and 24 the Executive Director of AMTHA held a Miniature horse clinic at Solid Rock Stables in Fountain Inn. This was a first for SC.

The association is based out of Florida and has qualified horses and handlers in Arizona, California, and Florida.

Tiny Trotters is a Program under Let’s Saddle Up. A therapeutic riding program at Solid Rock Stables in Fountain Inn. Let’s Saddle Up/ Tiny Trotters are a 501c3 nonprofit. Donations are always appreciated.

Program director, Sharron Dillard RN said, “Our miniature horses were great in their evaluation. Each one had to demonstrate calmness, acceptable behaviors, cleanliness, while they were led over and around an obstacle course. Part 2 of the Evaluation was to go to a facility. With Easter ears and a bunny tail for decoration they brought smiles to the people that they visited.”

Sharron Dillard RN has also been asked to represent the AMTHA as an Evaluator for SC. “We are breaking the ground in SC to meet a standard a care and behavior for Therapy Horses.”

Congratulations to the Miniature Horses and the handlers that qualified, Tater Tot and Jackie Donbach, Betsy Cooper and Blueberry Muffin, Carroll Traynham and Chief, Jan Bullock and Sugar Cookie, Sharron Dillard and Tater Tot, and Sarah Green and Moon Pie, and Tammy Bailey and Blueberry Muffin.

For more information about Tiny Trotters Therapy Horses, or Let’s Saddle Up Therapeutic Riding, contact Sharron Dillard at Letssaddleup4tr@yahoo.com