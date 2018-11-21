The time of transition

CHS Transitions from Fall to Winter Sports

After an overall successful Fall sports season at CHS, Athletic Director Nickie Templeton and Clinton High is hoping to have find even more success for the Winter basketball season.

Clinton High sports saw a great deal of success during the Fall sports season. The CHS boy’s cross country team won the region III-3A championship. The boys were also able to win the county championship. Eric Newton was the top runner on the team, and he was also the top runner in region III-3A.

The CHS girl’s cross country team was able to make it to the quarterfinals of the playoffs before losing to Union at home. In football, the CHS varsity football team did not have the record they wanted at 2-8, but they were able to build character and will bring back a large number of key players next year. JV football had yet another impressive season as they went 6-3 overall and 3-2 in region. At CMS, the eighth grade football team finished with an impressive 5-1 record. The seventh grade football team was able to finish the year with a perfect record at 7-0. In volleyball, the CHS varsity and JV volleyball teams did not have the season they wanted to, but will be both bringing back a lot of talent next year as both teams were full of younger players this past season. At CMS, the middle school volleyball team won their region.

The banquet for fall sports will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 27th, at 6 p.m. in the CHS gym.

As the month of November is winding down, the CHS students and faculty are gearing up for basketball season. The varsity boys team will be trying to win a third straight region III-3A championship. They have a large arsenal of elite guards including seniors PJ Bluford, Ahmari Bates, and JD Payne. The front court will be held down by second year varsity players junior Konnor Richardson and senior Sam Tiller. The girl’s varsity team is also showing very good promise. The top returner and leader of the team, senior Savanna Campbell, will contribute to three point shooting and wing play. Other top returners such as senior Aaliyah Johnston, junior Terriauna Bennett, and senior Latoria Johnson will also make enormous contributions. Both teams will kick their seasons off Monday, Nov. 19th and Tuesday, Nov. 20th, when CHS hosts the Zaxby’s Pre-Season Tip-Off Tournament. The teams in this tournament are Clinton, Batesburg-Leesville, Palmetto, and Brashier Middle College.

Meet the Devils for basketball season will be Monday, Nov. 26th, at 6 p.m. in the CHS gym.

If anyone is still interested in joining the CHS booster club for basketball season, please sign up by contacting Buddy Bridges at Farm Bureau Insurance in Laurens or go to www.chsreddevils.com to download the paperwork. After a successful fall sports season, the winter awaits an even more promising sports season at CHS.