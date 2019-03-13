Time, Talent & Treasure

Laurens County Community Foundation - Seeking Nominations for Philanthropy Award

The Laurens County Community Foundation is seeking nominations for Laurens County individuals or a family who has contributed an outstanding effort and involvement in the area of philanthropy in Laurens County - giving gifts of time, talent and treasure that have made a significant contribution to the growth and success of our community and has a sustained commitment to philanthropy.

The George Love Philanthropy Award will be presented at the Laurens County Community Foundation’s annual event on May 16, as LCCF shares the impact the Community Foundation has had in Laurens County and honors those who make our community better every day.

In 2018, the G. Love Philanthropy Award was given to Ann Cornelson and Jim Roberts, recognizing their significant contributions to our community.

To submit a nomination, please provide a brief statement of nomination describing why you think the nominee should be recognized with the George Love Philanthropy Award.

Detail how the nominee inspires, improves the lives of others, and has a positive impact on the direction and success of community projects, programs or individuals in Laurens County. Include specific information that demonstrates community philanthropic involvement, boards they may sit on, philanthropic leadership, volunteerism, etc.

Nomination submission deadline is April 9, 2019.

Please mail nominations to: Laurens County Community Foundation, 211 North Broad Street, Clinton, SC 29325

Nominations may also be submitted via email to:

robin@laurenscountycf.org