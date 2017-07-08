Home / Breaking News / THURSDAY - Gonna be gnarly

Mon, 08/07/2017 - 10:19am Vic MacDonald
1st of 3 Town Rhythms of August goes back to '80s & '90s
By: 
The City of Clinton

 

It’s gonna be gnarly, Dude!

The City of Clinton wants everyone to invite your family, friends, and co-workers to join us downtown Thursday night – and wear your best 80’s-90’s attire!

Go buy some aqua net or white rain, tease up your hair, tight roll your jeans, bring on the blue eye shadow – and all that other lovely stuff we did – and join us downtown for an epic 80’s-90’s costume contest followed by 80’s-90’s tunes with our band Blue Monday. 

Lizz Ryals from My 102.5 will be here to help judge the costume contest and My 102.5 will also be doing a live broadcast. 

The City of Clinton hopes to see you Thursday - 7 pm at The Depot - for a totally gnarly time! 

 

