Thompson Road has the FI area fire station

A Site for Protection

FOUNTAIN INN - Once a cotton farm, the area around the Saxon Station now is served by firefighters and volunteers housed in Laurens County’s newest fire station.

Dedicated Nov. 17, Station 30 serves the rural area of Fountain Inn in north-western Laurens County. It is the next subdivision of fast-growing Greenville-Simpsonville, and the residential growth already can be seen in small farm and home sites on adjacent Stewart Diary Road, and nearby subdivisions.

A new high school for Greenville County is going up not far away, and the massive ZF Transmissions plant sits just across I-385 from this Thompson Road fire station.

It is named in memory of landowner Clyde James Saxon.

“I knew the fire station probably wouldn’t benefit me but it would benefit the community,” Saxon’s daughter, Annie Williams, said at the dedication.

Saxon farmed a 100-acre tract at this site. Williams said, “This was the only spot of open land where he didn’t plant any cotton. They let you make a payment once a year when you got cotton, and I think they gave you about 40 years to pay for it.”

The Laurens County Council member for this area, Ted Nash, said, “We were dealing with a bunch of unique people in the Saxons (as the tract was purchased). I grew up with them. They sent all their children to college.”

“Without her selling the county the property, this would not be possible today,” Laurens County Fire Service Director Greg Lindley said of Mrs. Williams.

A member of county council for 16 years, Nash lives an eighth of a mile from the new fire station site. Lindley said, “Ted Nash has always been a long-time supporter of fire service and emergency service, and we are honored to make him an honorary fire-fighter of Laurens County Fire Service.”

“We appreciate the hard work that went into this building. It makes a big difference in this neighborhood and in this county,” Council Vice-Chairman Keith Tollison said. “It’s been an honor to serve with Ted Nash. He’s had my back, and I’ve had his,” Council Chairman Joe Wood said.

“Thank you for making Ted an honorary fire-fighter. He really looks out for this area, he grew up here,” council member Diane Anderson said.

“This is our tax dollars at work,” council member Dr. David Pitts said. “The most difficult thing we do is balance the amount of tax levy we pay with the amount of service we provide. This is all of ours as we continue to pay for it. We couldn’t have done this without Greg Lindley and his service.”

King Dixon also presented remarks, and Johnnie Bolt made a presentation of flags from Woodmen of the World.

The Saxon Station is a half million dollar facility, built by Medlin Builders. Landscaping was done by Laurens County Parks, Recreation and Tourism. It houses two fire trucks and an emergency vehicle transferred from the Youngs sub-station of Laurens County EMS. Personnel are cross-trained in fire suppression and emergency medicine. Infra-red heat will keep the vehicles running in all weather. There is a common area with kitchen, two offices, bedrooms and bathrooms, and a shower. Bringing this station on-line, and finishing construction of three other, smaller sub-stations around the county, will mean that every structure in Laurens County is within 5 miles of a fire station. That’s an important factor in determining the cost of fire insurance to a homeowner.

It is a project five years in the making for the Laurens County Fire Service.