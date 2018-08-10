Clinton Man Facing 9 Counts of Attempted Murder

Monday, October 8, 2018 - WLBG on-line

Nine charges of Attempted Murder were among warrants served following an incident east of Clinton last Thursday. In addition, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office also charged 35-year-old William Travis Smith of 54 Stomp Springs Road, Clinton with Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature and three firearms charges.

Deputy Hildebrandt states that on October 4th Smith attempted murder in firing multiple rounds from a shotgun and a rifle toward the victim or victim’s property. Victims listed include three female adults, one male adult and five juveniles.

Smith allegedly fired a weapon into a dwelling at a Stomp Springs Road address Thursday. Firearms charges include Use of a Weapon in a Violent Crime, Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling and Use of a Firearm while Intoxicated. Deputy Hildebrandt states that on October 4th Smith was intoxicated from alcohol when he discharged 15 shots from at least two firearms. He was allegedly firing inside a residence with intent to hit people. The weapon was reportedly displayed while committing a violent crime.

In a warrant also charging Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature, Deputy Hildebrandt states that, also on October 4th, Mr. Smith kicked down a door where the victim was hiding, then dragged her down the hall, and began to hit her in the face and head. The warrant states the victim has a brain tumor that causes seizures. The victim states she was “fighting for her life.” This woman was reportedly an intended victim noted in one of the nine Attempted Murder charges.

Bond was denied on all thirteen charges. William Travis Smith remained in the Laurens County Detention Center this morning.