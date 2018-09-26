Third season in a row for Thursday night action for Blue Hose football

TOMORROW NIGHT: Blue Hose Football Faces NAIA #4 Lindsey Wilson, 3-0 on the season

The Presbyterian College football team returns to Bailey Memorial Stadium for a Thursday night matchup with Lindsey Wilson College.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. with the game being shown on ESPN+.

Thursday night’s game is also Laurens County Day allowing anyone with a Laurens County ID free admission to the game.

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

WHAT: Presbyterian (1-1, 0-0 Big South) vs Lindsey Wilson College (3-0, 0-0 MSC)

WHERE: Clinton, S.C. (Bailey Memorial Stadium)

WHEN: Thursday, September 27 (7:00 p.m.)

THE SERIES: First All-Time Meeting

FOLLOW THE ACTION

WATCH: ESPN+ (Brett Williams, John Orck)

LISTEN: Fox Sports 1400 AM / WPCC 1410 AM (Ryan Clary, Tyler Shugart)

LIVE STATS: StatBroadcast

SOCIAL MEDIA: @BlueHoseFtball (Twitter/Instagram) | @BlueHoseSports

GAME NOTES: Presbyterian Notes | Lindsey Wilson Notes | Big South Notes

Last Time Out For The Blue Hose

• PC opened its 2018 home schedule with a 41-10 victory over Bluefield for the programs 500th victory.

• On the offensive side, John Walker led the attack with 199 passing yards and three touchdowns to DaShawn Davis, Riley Hilton and Keith Pearson.

• Zola Davis had his first career 100 yard rushing performance with 108 yards and a score. Pearson had a 101 yards and his first score of the season and he also threw for a touchdown. Davis had 79 yards and two receiving scores.

PC Continues Home Stretch On Thursday Night

• The Blue Hose have a short week as they welcome in Lindsey Wilson College for a Thursday night match up at Bailey Memorial Stadium.

• This game was scheduled after PC vs Stetson was canceled due to Hurricane Florence.

• This is the third straight season that the Blue Hose have had a Thursday night game after they opened the season on a Thursday last year against Wake Forest. During the 2016 campaign PC opened the year at Central Michigan before battling Monmouth during October of the same season.

Blue Hose In The Ranks

• Sophomore Colby Campbell sits 6th in FCS with 12.0 tackles per game on the season.

• Keith Pearson is second in the Big South with 69.5 receiving yards per game.

• Zola Davis is third in the league with 70.5 rushing yards on the season. Jarius Jeter is fifth with 66.5 yards per game on the ground.

Scouting the Opponent

• Lindsey Wilson comes into play at 3-0 following a 69-14 win over Pikeville (Ky.) on September 15. The Blue Raiders were idle last week due to a canceled game against St. Andrews.

• The Blue Raiders come into this week ranked fourth in the latest NAIA coaches poll.

• The offense is led by Cameron Dukes as he has accounted for eight touchdowns at quarterback. Dukes has thrown for 778 yards and eight touchdowns and has added one more rushing scores.

• Blake Ingleton leads the ground game with 339 yards and five touchdowns, while Cam Wyche (15-335-3) leads the wideouts.

• Trent Mueller leads the defense with 27 tackles and a forced fumble. Michael DeLeon has 17 tackles, while Stevie Miller has 14 tackles and 2.0 tackles for loss.

500 Program Wins

• The Blue Hose reached the 500-win plateau against Bluefield last time out with a 41-10 victory. PC currently is 500-510-35 all-time.

Record Watch

• Davis is just two catches away from becoming a member of the 100 catch club. He would be the first since Tobi Antigha and Jeremiah McKie in 2014. Davis would also become the seventh to do in during the Blue Hose D1 era. He also sits just 97 receiving yards away from moving into the top five in PC’s d1 era with over 1,200 receiving yards.