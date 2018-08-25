Home / Breaking News / They got sole!

They got sole!

Sat, 08/25/2018 - 6:13pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
Vic MacDonald/Editor

On behalf of University of South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley, Angela O'Neal presents about 100 pairs of shoes to children today at Bethlehem Grove Baptist Church near Clinton.

The sponsoring organization, Innersole, gifts shoes to children with a message of empowerment. The presentation was made during the church's Back to School Bash.

Part of Innersole's commitment is interaction between the children and Staley, and the chance to attend a USC women's basketball game. Staley is preparing for her head coaching duties with the United States Olympic Women's Basketball Team. 

Speakers for this special event were Sheriff Don Reynolds, Clinton Mayor Bob McLean, Laurens Mayor John Stankus, Clinton City Councilwomen Shirley Jenkins, Laurens County Councilwoman Diane Anderson, and District 56 Superintendent Dr. David O'Shields. The BGBC Praise Dancers made a special dance-music presentation.

 

   

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

