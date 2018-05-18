Theft is alleged from TruValue

WLBG: Theft of over $5K from Clinton Store

A theft of over $5,000 cash from a Downtown Clinton store last Saturday was alleged in charges served on a man from the sandhills of South Carolina yesterday.

Clinton Public Safety charged 59-year-old Ruben Vernon Weston III of 250 Olin Rikard Road, Gaston, with Grand Larceny. The theft apparently occurred as the store was open for business Saturday.

Sgt. Shane Prather states that on May 12th Mr. Weston entered into the office of True Value Hardware at 200 East Carolina Avenue where he went to a file cabinet and took money bags that contained approximately $5,651. This was allegedly with intent to deprive business owner John Woodside of this currency. The warrant notes that the office is a restricted area of the business and is closed off to the public.

Ruben Vernon Weston III of Gaston, SC was being held overnight in the Laurens County Detention Center, with a bond hearing expected today in connection with the charge of Grand Larceny of cash last weekend.