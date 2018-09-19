Thanks majority of council for its action

A Clinton woman last week gave an emotional thank you to the mayor and four members of Clinton City Council for voting to dissolve the Department of Public Safety and return to separately operated and managed police and fire departments.

Speaking during the public comment portion of council’s Sept. 10 meeting, Erica Watts said her Apple Orchard Rd. home burned down during an Aug. 8 fire because Clinton firefighters “are not adequately trained.”

Watts had to stop your address several times to compose herself. She said her life has been “turned upside down.”

Watts addressed Mayor Bob McLean and council members Ronnie Roth, Gary Kuykendall, Robbie Neal and Jimmy Young, all of whom voted to dissolve “Thank you…for having the courage to split Public Safety into two separate departments,” she said. “Thank you, Mr. Cannon (City Manager Bill Ed Cannon) for bringing this issue to light for the citizens of Clinton.”

Council members Shirley Jenkins and Danny Cook voted against doing away with public safety, saying they need more information.

Watts said a widely-circulated video of her house fire was shot by her neighbor. She said the video shows “our firefighters aren’t adequately trained. If the truck hadn’t been on Barrel Stave Rd. (outside the city limits cutting trees off the road), my home could have been saved. The response time was extremely slow.”

Watts said having unqualified firefighters should not be an option for the city.

“The insurance won’t cover the cost to rebuild (her house),” she said. “But whatever the cost is to rebuild the Clinton Fire Department, it will be well worth it.”

Cannon hired veteran fire official Phillip Russell to investigate the Aug. 8 fire at 1711 Apple Orchard Road.

In his report to Cannon, Russell said the fire division was alerted to the fire at 6:28 p.m. and arrived on scene at 6:42 p.m.

Russell said Clinton firefighters should not have been on Barrel Stave Rd., “for only a tree across the roadway alarm.”

He concluded firefighters responding to the house fire were diligent and “handled their assignments in a proficient manner.” Russell said the city’s fire division is understaffed for the size of its coverage area.

Two other speakers at the Sept. 10 council meeting addressed council about splitting fire and police into separate departments.

Both said they were not necessarily against the move, but were not happy with the way it was handled by the city manager and council.

Ricky Johnson said someone gave his brother-in-law a letter to give to Johnson. He said his brother-in-law has done some work for the man who gave him the letter. Johnson was asked to sign the letter and send it “to the paper.”

“The letter said our area is a high crime area,” Johnson said. “That’s not true. It said the police won’t come. That’s not true.”

Johnson said his brother-in-law was later asked for his (Johnson’s) phone number so the man who gave him the letter and Mayor McLean could “call me and thank me for signing the letter and putting it in the paper. I didn’t sign it and put it in the paper.”

“You come in here accusing people,” McLean responded. “I can assure you I’ve never seen that letter in my life.”

After questioning from the mayor, Johnson said the letter came from a local businessman, who he named.

“Maybe you need to talk to somebody other than council,” McLean said.

Ricky Martin addressed council about “transparency.”

“I don’t know why this place (council chambers) isn’t overflowing,” Martin said. “Regarding the decision made with the police department and the fire department, it may have been the right call. But the transparency wasn’t there.

“You can make the right decision, but if you don’t explain it, people won’t like it,” Martin said. “People can swallow this better if they know why it was made.

“We need to be more open to the community,” he said. “Come up with a better way to have more dialogue.”

Martin ended with a word of advice. “Disagree on some stuff sometimes. There is more than one way to look at anything.”

Jessica Mitchum, the mother of a Clinton Little Devil cheerleader asked council to support the local youth program.

“I’m speaking for all parents,” she said. “Support our youth.”