Thank You, Teachers, from CHS Athletics

Red Devils Appreciate Their Teachers

Good morning - This Wednesday night, Dec. 20th, CHS Varsity Basketball teams will take on Chester at the CHS gym starting at 6:00 -- It is TEACHER APPRECIATION NIGHT AND A BLACK OUT!!!!

All teachers will be asked to come down to the floor at halftime of the boys game to be recognized. Also, the girls and boys varsity basketball players will be inviting an educator of their choice to join them on the floor as they are called for pre-game.

TEACHERS: Players will bring you a formal invitation. They will receive their invitations today, so you should be getting one today or tomorrow. Teachers invited by players should arrive 15 minutes before game time and report to the score table.

CHS Athletics appreciate all that our educators do on a daily basis!! Your sacrifice, hard work, and loving spirit is appreciated more than you will ever know, and this is a small way in which we can simply say, Thank you!!!! We look forward to seeing you Wednesday night. Go Big Red!!! -- Nickie Templeton, Clinton High School Athletics Director