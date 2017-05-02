Textiles are here - they just look different

It’s as local as the 200 people working there who live in and near Clinton. It’s as global as the fact that the expanded Panama Canal cuts the shipment time of fabrics from China to days.

Richloom in Clinton has been a corporate partner here since 2003 and is extending its community outreach. The company is running a coat drive for winter and working with the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce.

More visible recently at local festivals and offering its employees family fun days and barbecue, Richloom looks a textile mill because it used to be one.

The plant at 100 Bailey Plant Road was acquired in a bankruptcy in 2003, and has become a sort of magnet for Richloom operations. Multiple divisions were located in Ware Shoals in 2003, then home fashions came over to Clinton, and by 2007-08 all the divisions in Ware Shoals came to Clinton. Greenville Finishing moved in later, giving the local Richloom building a several-companies-under- one roof feel.

And what a roof it is. Richloom has 280,000 square feet under one roof. The company has spent years refitting the building and strengthening its infrastructure. Just when it looks like everything is done, it’s time to replace the lights. Newest technology LED lighting is just about complete in its installation.

“We ship direct to the customer. When ordered off a company’s website, the product came from us,” said Tom Heh, vice-president of manufacturing and distribution. That “direct to the customer” also includes the big-box stores like Wal-mart and Bed, Bath & Beyond. Cruise ship lines buy Richloom’s product, sending in orders and receiving shipments of linen to be placed in cabins as passengers are embarking and disembarking.

“Our business is seasonal to an extent,” said Sean Prouty, vice president - operations. “We have stable periods, then it’s really heavy. We have had consistent output for the last five to 10 years.”

In addition to “just” keeping the plant running, Richloom’s administration has found time to become the Upstate’s leader in placements through Vocational Rehabilitation. Its expansive front lawn is where med-vac helicopters can land if needed in Clinton.

Fabric, boxes, printing, product samples, custom pillows and the ever-present forklifts all converge in a beehive of activity at the local plant. In November and December, the direct to customer packaging and shipping goes great guns. Now, not so much - those employees turn their attention to assisting with the cruise ship lines’ orders.

One area of Richloom’s business that is expanding is outdoor living. Home decor companies are marketing all kinds of patio furniture, sunrooms, pool-side seating and umbrellas, and firepits designed to take home living outdoors.

Richloom partners with its retail clients to produce and ship fabric for all these functions. Plant personnel can custom sew a product, and in its heat transfer operation can mix and dye onto a white fabric the precise color the customer wants.

The key to the heat transfer business, Prouty said, is having a vast inventory of white fabric on hand. Rolls and rolls of already printed fabric line giant shelves in the plant, as well. A much smaller room contains sample books and fabric of a much more exotic nature - bright colors, birds, animals and designs of all sorts.

While the image of textiles is looms and robotics, Richloom maintains a human feel. Its Information Technology department handles the absolutely essential task of making sure the technology works to place a routing tag on every box, every roll of fabric. It’s done with computers, but the IT manager is required to “walk the floor” twice a day to make sure every machine and computer is doing what it must do. “It’s still manual with a technical influence,” Prouty said.

Pillows are packed by hand, boxes are stuffed by hand.

The distinction between inexpensive filling and downy filling and fire-retardant filling placed into pillows is ensured by hand.

Boxes of all shapes and sizes are handled by hand, hand truck and forklift.

Routing tags are applied by hand.

Customer service representatives communicate with suppliers in China, salespeople throughout the country and customers - sometimes down to the level of advising customers who ask, “Why don’t my drapes hang right?”

It’s all part of what Richloom prides itself on - quick turnaround.

“Being the first one to the table helps sales,” Prouty said.

“There always is a human component,” Heh said. “We streamline where we can, and offer our employees incentives.”

Prouty said Heh is a stickler for safety. “Tom has daily conversations about safety,” he said.

Keeping the building climate controlled and the fabrics wrapped in plastic helps with the task of maintaining a wide selection. “The environment here (in the South) supports inventory storage,” said Prouty, who came to Richloom Clinton from New York state. He has been in Clinton a year, while Heh has been at the local plant since its beginning, and has more than 30 years experience in the fabrics business.

“That’s why I didn’t have any qualms about coming here,” Prouty said, “because of Tom’s experience.”

As a global-reach company, Richloom dates from the 1940s. After working in his father’s textile business, Fred Richmond founded Richloom Fabrics Group in 1957. As President Emeritus, he retired to Florida and keeps a hand in the operation. His son, Jim Richmond, runs the company, joining in 1972, and a third generation is being developed for leadership, including a nephew, COO Michael Saivetz, who was instrumental in opening Asian markets over the past two decades.

Heh said one of the Clinton plant employees has worked for the company from its time with an Atlanta location, moving operations to Ware Shoals (that was the mid-70s) and, eventually, Clinton. Prouty said the local plant’s retention rate is very good; one of his future projects is hanging a large photo of the workforce at its last family fun day.

“We are in a growth phase,” Heh said. “When the market landscape changes, we change and respond.”

Sounding like the business guy, Prouty said, “We have a broad product matrix throughout the world.”