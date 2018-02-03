Tenured Professors Announced

PC Announces Faculty Tenure and Promotions

Presbyterian College has announced that the Board of Trustees approved applications for tenure and / or promotion for nine faculty members in the College of Arts and Sciences and the School of Pharmacy, effective for the 2018-2019 academic year.

“The individuals recognized by the Board are outstanding teachers and mentors for our students,” said Dr. Don Raber, provost. “They combine a passion for student success with a commitment to scholarly achievement and a dedication to service in the best traditions of PC. I am delighted that they are achieving these important milestones in their academic careers.”

Dr. Jennifer N. Clements has been promoted to professor of pharmacy practice at the Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy. Clements has been at the PC School of Pharmacy since 2012 and is the post-graduate education coordinator. She teaches in the CAPS series, endocrine and reproduction module, gastrointestinal and nutrition module, musculoskeletal module, and a post-graduate preparatory elective.

Dr. Sharon E. Knight has been promoted to professor of Spanish at the College of Arts and Sciences. Knight earned her B.A. from Columbia College, M.A. from the University of South Carolina, and Ph.D. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She has been at PC since 2007 and teaches Spanish language courses and others such as “Epic! Age of Chivalry in Spain.”

Norman M. Scarborough has been promoted to William Henry Scott, III Professor of Entrepreneurship at the College of Arts and Sciences. Scarborough earned his B.S. and M.S. from Clemson University. He has been at PC since 1979 and teaches courses such as business law, business statistics, and entrepreneurship.

Dr. Craig A. Vondergeest has been promoted to professor of religion at the College of Arts and Sciences. Vondergeest earned his B.A. from Concordia College, M.Div. from Princeton Theological Seminary, and Ph.D. from Union Theological Seminary and Presbyterian School of Christian Education. He has been at PC since 2005 and teaches courses such as Old Testament survey, New Testament survey, Old Testament prophets, and world religions.

Dr. Giuseppe Gumina, associate professor of pharmaceutical sciences and chair of pharmaceutical and administrative sciences department, has been granted tenure at the PC School of Pharmacy. Gumina has been at the School of Pharmacy since 2013 and teaches principles of pharmacology and medicinal chemistry as well as the medication therapy management sequence.

Dr. Amy Messersmith has been granted tenure and promoted to associate professor of pharmaceutical sciences and to safety officer. Messersmith has been at the PC School of Pharmacy since 2012 and teaches biotechnology lab, medical immunology, principles in human genetics, and pharmacogenomics.

Dr. Emily L. Taylor has been granted tenure and promoted to associate professor of English and world literatures at the College of Arts and Sciences. Taylor earned her B.A. from University of Northern Iowa and Ph.D. from University of Oregon. She has been at PC since 2012 and teaches introductory courses in composition, literature, translation studies, women’s and gender studies, as well as a course in postcolonial literature and film.

Dr. Eileen D. Ward has been granted tenure and promoted to associate professor of pharmacy practice. Ward has been at the PC School of Pharmacy since 2012 and teaches therapeutics of self-care, special populations medication therapy management module, practice integrated lab sequence I, II, III, and various electives.

Dr. Julia Wilkins has been granted tenure and promoted to associate professor of education at the College of Arts and Sciences. Wilkins earned her B.S. from Swansea University, M.S. from Bristol University, M.S. from D’Youville College, M.Ed. from Clemson University, and Ph.D. from State University of New York at Buffalo. She has been at PC since 2014 and teaches education courses such as introduction to special education, middle school science methods, and middle school social science methods.