Tennis opportunities are expanding

Rufus Sadler Tennis Foundation launches summer Clinton Community Tennis Camp

Just a month after a very successful inaugural homecoming event and fund-raiser, the Rufus Sadler Tennis Foundation (RSTF) has created two tennis camp opportunities for underprivileged youth in the community.

The Clinton Community Tennis Camp is a partnership between RSTF and the Clinton YMCA that will provide tennis instruction and team play for youth attending the YMCA Summer Camp Kids Program. Also supporting the program as a sponsor is Do Damage, a local company led by Damon and Neese Luke that seeks to inspire and motivate youth and adults to perform at their best in all things.

“The board has been overwhelmed by the support of the community for the foundation,” said board member Brenda Stewart. “We are committed to bringing the opportunity to play tennis to all youth in Clinton and these programs are just the beginning.”

The Clinton Community Tennis Camp will run all summer and will provide tennis instruction on Mondays and team competition on Fridays. Equipment is provided by the program, and the youth participating in the program will receive shirts and water bottles.

“We hope these kids will enjoy their time on the court and that some of them will continue to play tennis,” said board member and tennis coach Chuck Waldron.

The foundation also is partnering with First Presbyterian Church to provide tennis instruction to the children in their “Christ as My Pal” summer program during the week of June 18.

The RSTF also is working with representatives of District 56 to develop a program to bring tennis instruction and team play to the elementary schools beginning in the 2018-19 school year.

Named after Rufus Sadler, a local tennis legend, The Rufus Sadler Tennis Foundation s a registered 501(c)3 organization. The foundation has among its goals to bring tournament play for all ages back to Clinton, outreach and development of tennis camps for underprivileged youth, keep the history of tennis alive in Clinton with the creation of the “Hall of Fame”, financial support for local youth participating in tournaments, and support of court improvements. Donations can be made to the Rufus Sadler Tennis Foundation, P.O. Box 1252, Clinton, SC. Info: contact the foundation at halloffame@clintontennis.com