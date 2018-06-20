Home / Breaking News / TENNIS: Clinton players compete at Greenwood

TENNIS: Clinton players compete at Greenwood

Wed, 06/20/2018 - 10:28am Vic MacDonald
By: 
Clinton Jr. Tennis Program
PHOTO: Ike Waldron, Michael Undari, Isaac MacMillan, Gracie Waldron, MC Dailey - This picture represents past, present and future champions of the Clinton junior tennis program. - Photos provided

 

Clinton players excel at Festival of Flowers Tennis

 

The South Carolina Festival of Flowers has been one of the Southeast Tourism Society's Top 20 Events for nine years running. 

Each year, a South Carolina Level 3 junior tennis tournament is held to coincide with the event. This year, 12 junior players from the Clinton Junior Tennis Program participated in the tournament. 

The CJTP participants were MC, Chandler, and Libby Dailey; Erin and Connor Donley; Edwin and Anders Orr; Ike Waldron; Tyler Trevino; Isaac MacMillan; Gracie Spangler and Hayden Miner. The event was extremely successful for the program. Connor Donley (boys 14U singles) and Ike Waldron (boys 18U singles) both earned titles for the program by winning their divisions. 

Connor Donley won his round robin division with scores of 6-0, 6-1; 6-1, 6-1; and 6-2, 6-1. 

Ike Waldron won his division by beating both the #2 and the #3 seeds, with scores of 6-1, 6-0 (Round of 16); 6-0, 6-2 (Quarterfinal); 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (Semifinal); and 6-2, 6-1 (Final). 

In addition to the titles, the program also had several finalists, including MC Dailey (girls 14U consolation finalist), Chandler Dailey (girls 12U consolation finalist), Gracie Spangler (girls 14U doubles finalist), and Isaac MacMillan and Tyler Trevino (boys 18U doubles finalists). 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here