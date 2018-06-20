TENNIS: Clinton players compete at Greenwood

Clinton players excel at Festival of Flowers Tennis

The South Carolina Festival of Flowers has been one of the Southeast Tourism Society's Top 20 Events for nine years running.

Each year, a South Carolina Level 3 junior tennis tournament is held to coincide with the event. This year, 12 junior players from the Clinton Junior Tennis Program participated in the tournament.

The CJTP participants were MC, Chandler, and Libby Dailey; Erin and Connor Donley; Edwin and Anders Orr; Ike Waldron; Tyler Trevino; Isaac MacMillan; Gracie Spangler and Hayden Miner. The event was extremely successful for the program. Connor Donley (boys 14U singles) and Ike Waldron (boys 18U singles) both earned titles for the program by winning their divisions.

Connor Donley won his round robin division with scores of 6-0, 6-1; 6-1, 6-1; and 6-2, 6-1.

Ike Waldron won his division by beating both the #2 and the #3 seeds, with scores of 6-1, 6-0 (Round of 16); 6-0, 6-2 (Quarterfinal); 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (Semifinal); and 6-2, 6-1 (Final).

In addition to the titles, the program also had several finalists, including MC Dailey (girls 14U consolation finalist), Chandler Dailey (girls 12U consolation finalist), Gracie Spangler (girls 14U doubles finalist), and Isaac MacMillan and Tyler Trevino (boys 18U doubles finalists).