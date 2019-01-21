Tell City what should be in the recreation complex

CITY OF CLINTON TO HOST PUBLIC INPUT MEETING FOR RECREATION COMPLEX

The City of Clinton, along with the city’s Recreation Committee, will conduct a community input forum

on Tuesday, January 22nd beginning at approximately 5 PM in the P.S. Bailey Council Chambers, located on the second floor of the M.S. Bailey Municipal Center. City staff, along with representatives from the engineering firm, will reveal the proposed master plan for attendees to review and will allow public input and questions. Additionally, city staff will be available from 3:00 - 5:00 PM on the future site of the complex located off Highway 56 N at 512 Bellee Acres Drive. During this time frame, citizens may visit the site to get a glimpse of the property.

City Manager Bill Ed Cannon, explaining the meeting changes said, “while the original plan was to host

the entire meeting on grounds of the future complex, after reviewing the rainy weekend forecast and projected cold temperatures for Tuesday, staff and I felt it would be best to host the meeting inside.

Additionally, this will allow more citizens to attend by not starting the public input session of the meeting until 5:00 PM. We hope we will see many folks riding through the site from 3:00-5:00 PM and then in attendance at the public input meeting.” Cannon went on to say, “I encourage all citizens who are interested in the city’s recreation complex to drive through the property and attend the meeting.

“These are exciting times for Clinton and I am proud to be a part of this process.”

For more information about the public input meeting call the City Manager’s office at 864-833-7505 or

email info@cityofclintonsc.com.