Telephones & Energy on the council's agenda

Mon, 07/24/2017
Laurens County Council will repeal cell towers ordinance
Laurens County Council agenda via e-mail
ALSO TUESDAY: The board of the Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission meets at 8:15 am in the commission office on Hwy 221, Laurens. The board of the Laurens County Development Corporation meets at noon in the board room of the LC Chamber of Commerce, Professional Park (behind the hospital). The board of the Clinton-Newberry Natural Gas Authority meets at 6 pm in the Clinton office on Springdale Drive. These meetings are open to the public.

TUESDAY: Laurens County Council will discuss a telephone audit and energy efficiency study during its July 25 regular meeting, which is open to the public.

Council will meet at 5:30 pm in the council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. Council will conduct a public hearing and final reading of an ordinance to repeal Ordinance #695 on cell towers, will discuss an audit of all county-owned phones (cells and land-lines) with Billy Wilson, the procurement manager; will discuss an energy efficiency audit with Rob Russian, the public works director, and will discuss insulation for the Courthouse Annex. 

Council will discuss amending the procurement card policy with Lisa Kirk, finance director, and will discuss fire fund grants with Greg Lindley, fire service director. Council will give 15 minutes for public comments - register at the podium before the meeting starts -and will have council members' comments.

Council will have a closed session discussion about a contract. The specific purpose of this executive session must be stated - according to a recent judge's ruling involving the Newberry County Council (SC Freedom of Information Act, as amended 2017).

 

