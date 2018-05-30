TeamClinton on a national stage

Science Olympiad Teams "Put on for Their City" at Colorado State

TeamClinton competed in the National Science Olympiad competition on Saturday, May 19, at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Both the middle and the high school teams turned in some very impressive performances against the best teams from across the nation. A total of 121 teams (60 middle and 61 high school teams) from every state in the nation brought their “A” game to the competition.

Science Olympiad is the largest, oldest, and most prestigious STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) competition in the nation. Heralding sponsors from Texas Instruments, the US Army, NASA, DuPont, Lockheed Martin, NBCUniversal, the CDC, and numerous other high-profile industries, Science Olympiad offers talented and motivated students opportunities to deepen their learning in all areas of science, from biology to chemistry and physics to the earth sciences as well as engineering (e.g., airplanes, robots, electric vehicles, etc.)

The Clinton teams distinguished themselves well with the middle school finishing ahead of 17 other state teams and the high school ahead of 5 other state teams. South Carolina is often perceived poorly in the eyes of the nation, especially when it comes to education; however, the teams from Clinton fared especially well in specific events. The middle school team is in the B Division and the high school, C Division.

A brief recap of notable accomplishments include the following:

Clinton Middle School

19th nationally in Disease Detectives (Epidemiology);

27th nationally in Potions and Poisons (Chemistry: Qualitative Analysis);

28th nationally in Rocks and Minerals (Geology: Identification and Uses);

31st nationally in Anatomy and Physiology (Biology: Respiratory, Digestive, and Immune Systems);

34th nationally in Ecology (Desert and Grassland Ecosystems);

35th nationally in Fast Facts (Scientific Sudoku);

36th nationally in Roller Coaster (Design/Construct a Device to run in a Specified Time)

Clinton High School

24th nationally in Helicopters (Physics: Students bring a previously constructed, non-kit based helicopter for time aloft);

25th nationally in Mousetrap Vehicle (Physics: Students bring a previously constructed mousetrap powered vehicle capable of doing certain tasks);

36th nationally in Disease Detectives (Epidemiology);

37th nationally in Forensics (Chemistry: Crime Scene Analysis and Solution);

38th nationally in Optics ({Physics: Position Mirrors to direct a laser beam towards a target and complete a test of geometric and physical Optics).

As you can see from the above brief recap (more complete results can be found at www.scioly.org), TeamClinton "put on for its city."

The City of Clinton, the Bailey Foundation, ZF Transmissions, the School District and many others have invested in the team's efforts. Based on the above results and the positive publicity the teams generate in competition, sportsmanship, and further learning, the investments seem most justified.

A District 56 announcement said, “Well done, TeamClinton! You have earned a few months of well-deserved time off. But, chances are, after Labor Day you will assemble again, stand on the shoulders and tradition of the teams before you and reignite the passion, purpose, and promise that is Science Olympiad.”