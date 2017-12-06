Team Clinton will receive County recognition

Team Clinton - the South Carolina Science Olympiad Champion and state representative at Nationals - will have a Resolution of Recognition in its honor considered Tuesday by the Laurens County Council.

The Science Olympiad Teams of Clinton Middle School and Clinton High School won the championships this spring at Newberry College, and represented SC last month at Nationals in Dayton, Ohio. PMPA provides a grant to help the SC champs fund their trip to Nationals, but a vast majority of the money is raised locally.

The resolution will be offered at the council's June 13 regular meeting - open to the public under provisions of the SC Freedom of Information Act (2017, as amended) - at 5:30 pm in the council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. Council also will give final reading to an ordinance giving a tax break to Birdsete Renewable Energy for a solar farm (no new jobs, $80M investment), consider council appointments to the Animal Control Ad Hoc Advisory Committee, and consider recognition for Laurens County Emergency Medical Service as a "2017 Mission - Lifeline EMS - Silver" award winner.

There will be a time for public comments (register before the meeting starts), and council members' comments.

The next Laurens County Council meeting will be June 27, and will have 3rd and final reading with a Public Hearing on the FY17-18 General Fund and Fire Budgets.