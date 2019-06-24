TD Bank & Clinton Canopy - Partners

Planting Monkey Grass.

Clinton Canopy partnered with TD Bank employees over the weekend to plant monkey grass on the hillside at Pine Haven Park. This project was a follow up to last fall’s park renovation which was funded by a grant from TD through their TD Green Streets program. The City of Clinton was one of 10 cities in the United States to receive one of the TD Green Street grants. The city has once again been designated as a recipient this year, receiving a $20,000 grant which will be used for improvements at the Martha Dendy Park. - Photos provided