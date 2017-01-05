Tale of texting, driving, secrets

Local author crafts a tale of secrets, driving while texting for her first book

Weaving stories with her daughter, Stacy R. Collins has crafted a book, published on her first submittal to printing companies, and has set out to market, “Grave Little Secrets.”

Her second book has gone out to publishers, also, and she is awaiting a response. Meanwhile, working in a local doctor’s office and keeping up with four children, while continuing her writing, Collins is a one-woman, get-the-word-out promoter of her entry into young adult literature.

“I would say 15 and older will like this book. There is some language in it,” Collins said. Not to give the story away, but Collins’ heroine is involved in a traffic accident fatal to one person and leaves another paralyzed. She is never really held accountable until menacing text messages start arriving from what turns out to be an unexpected source.

“It is exciting for men, especially since most of the authors I turned to for advice said don’t expect to find a publisher on the first try,” Collins said.

She admits to reading fiction on her phone, as a convenience, but said for herself and many people, “There’s nothing like holding that book in your hand.”

In June, her book should be in Barnes & Noble. “Whenever I can,” Collins said, “I’m in the book store. More people have ordered the paperback than the e-book.”

Collins looks to getting “my name out there” as an author but has no plans to leave the office and write full-time - at least, not right now. “Dr. (Michael) Wiggins is getting older, and he may retire. It may be an option for me after he retires,” she said. “Everyone in our office has been so supportive. I write between patients.”

With a little “don’t laugh” expression, Collins said her book idea came about as she was watching a Lifetime movie. It was about texting and driving, but with a different twist.

“This is a cautionary tale,” Collins says of “Grave Little Secrets.”

As fate would have it, Collins’ book about distracted driving comes out just days before the Clinton High School prom, which is this Saturday. A pre-prom, mock wreck to caution against distracted and drunk driving was held today (April 19) at the high school. Collins graduated CHS, her children attend Clinton schools and she works here, but lives in Laurens.

She says of Clinton, “This is my home.”

(In addition to Amazon, “Grave Little Secrets” is available for order at www.Facebook.com/authorstacycollins and at the website: www.stacyrcollins.com.)