Breaking News

Taking his campaign to the voters

Tue, 08/21/2018 - 9:53am Vic MacDonald
By: 
Photo by Vic MacDonald for MyClintonNews.com

James Smith, Democratic candidate for Governor of South Carolina, meets voters this morning (Aug. 21) at Whiteford’s restaurant in Clinton, on his way to appearances in Spartanburg w-PDF news release.

 

Running on a ticket with Mandy Powers Norrell, of Lancaster, as the lt. governor candidate, Smith is a decorated Army veteran and has served 22 years in the state legislature “as a champion of bipartisan solutions,” his campaign flier says. “Every 20 years, we elect an education governor in South Carolina,” Smith said. “Our ranking (in education), 50th, does not reflect who we are. You can’t be the jobs governor without education.” The Smith-Norrell ticket will be on the Tuesday, Nov. 6, General Election ballot. - Photo by Vic MacDonald

