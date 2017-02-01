To take the oath

TOMORROW: On the 3rd day of January, 2017, Laurens County officials will - officially - assume the offices to which they have been duly elected.

Laurens County will stage a swearing in ceremony - open to the public - at 5:30 pm Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 in the main courtroom of the Hillcrest Square Judicial/Services/Administrative Center on Hillcrest Drive in Laurens. Duly elected officials from the Nov. 2016 General Election will take their oaths of office. Oaths will be administered by Sandy Cruickshanks, the Laurens County Attorney. Scheduled to take their oaths are:

--Diane B. Anderson, re-elected from County Council District 6;

--Garrett McDaniel, re-elected from County Council District 3;

--Dr. David A. Pitts, re-elected from County Council District 7;

--Joseph E. Wood Jr., re-elected from County Council District 2;

--F.G. "Nick" Nichols, re-elected as Laurens County Coroner;

--Lynn W. Lancaster, re-elected as Laurens County Clerk of Court;

--James A. Coleman, re-elected as Laurens County Auditor;

--Don Reynolds, elected as Laurens County Sheriff; and

--David M. Stumbo, re-elected as Solicitor, Eighth Circuit.

Elected officials will have oath forms available for signature and submittal to The State. A reception will follow the oath of office ceremony.