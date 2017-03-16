Swearing in for 2 council members

New Clinton City Council members, Ronnie Roth and Robbie Neal, will take the oaths of office at 5:30 pm Monday, before a 6 pm called meeting of the council.

The meeting is open to the public under provisions of the SC Freedom of Information Act. The agenda calls for council to discuss in closed, executive session matters of personnel (city manager's office and public safety), contract (jail/inmate housing between city and Laurens County); and economic development (real estate acquisition in downtown Clinton).

Open session matters will include recognition of citizens to address council (register in advance); selection of Mayor Pro Tem, and appointments: council members Gary Kuykendall and Jimmy Young to Clinton-Newberry Natural Gas Authority Board; action items from executive session (if any); city manager's report (proposed budget for '17-18); council members, attorney and mayor's reports.

The March 20 meeting will be in the PS Bailey City Council Chambers, second floor of the MS Bailey Municipal Center, 211 N. Broad St., Clinton.