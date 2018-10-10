Suspect wanted for allegedly burning a vulnerable adult

A nurse with the JMS Burn Center in Augusta GA contacted the Sheriff’s Office on October 5, 2018 regarding a vulnerable adult burn victim in their facility.

The victim had severe burns to his arm and face. The nurse had concerns about the victim’s injuries being intentionally inflicted upon him. The Criminal Investigations Division immediately began investigating the incident and worked with the hospital to make sure the victim would not be in contact with the offender during the investigation.



On October 5, 2018 Investigators with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the residence of Joseph Dwain Bryan and seized numerous items of evidence. Mr. Bryan was not at home during the execution of this search warrant and has not been located as of today.



On October 8, 2018 Investigator Cook obtained arrest warrants on Joseph Dwain Bryan for attempted murder, kidnapping, and abuse of a vulnerable adult. At this time, he is wanted in connection with this incident and is possibly in the company of three females. Their names are Mary Haggy, Kathy Sanders, and Lisa Haggy. Anyone with information to the whereabouts of Joseph Dwain Bryan and/or these women are asked to Contact the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-984-4967 or Crime Stoppers at 864-682-CRIME.

​“Joseph Dwain Bryan is without a doubt an evil individual. The amount of torture and pain the victim endured at the hands of Joseph Bryan is unbelievable. I want Mr. Bryan to understand, we won’t stop until he’s in jail where he belongs. I’m asking for the public’s help in locating Mr. Bryan so we can get him off the streets. If you have any information regarding his location, please contact us or report tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.” Sheriff Don Reynolds