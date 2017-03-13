Home / Breaking News / Suspect surrenders

Suspect surrenders

Mon, 03/13/2017 - 10:59am Vic MacDonald
Laurens Poilice issued a be-on-the-lookout notice
By: 
Laurens Police Dept.

UPDATE: SUSPECT HAS TURNED HIMSELF IN. Laurens Police Department was looking for a suspect in a Sunday morning domestic incident.

Authorities identified the suspect as Antonio Marquise Hunter, who is wanted for these charges:

--Domestic Violence High and Aggregated

--Possession of a weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime

--Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits

--Pointing and Presenting a Firearm

The incident happened on Garlington Street in Laurens.

Laurens Police Major Chrissie Cofield said in an e-mail Hunter turned himself in Friday morning, and was being held pending a 4 pm bond hearing in Laurens.

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

