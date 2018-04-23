Suspect sought in series of thefts

Multiple Stolen Vehicles, Police Chases Are Reported

Saturday, April 21, 2018 – WLBG radio

Clinton Public Safety was dispatched to a gas station on Musgrove Street in Clinton Thursday on a report of a shirtless male attempting to steal gas from someone at the gas station. He apparently left the scene walking, leaving behind a vehicle which was determined to be stolen out of Spartanburg County.

The shirtless male then stole a Kia Sorento from a residence on Musgrove Street. A Clinton Public Safety Officer immediately pursued the vehicle which took Highway 56 out and got on the interstate. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office entered the pursuit near Gray Court after the stolen Kia exited the interstate. The pursuit lasted approximately 25 minutes but was eventually terminated. At some point after the vehicle pursuit the suspect stopped at Brothers Fast Stop in Laurens. He entered the store, threw change on the counter for gas and immediately left.

There was another police chase reported from inside Laurens Thursday evening out Chestnut Street and south on the Greenwood Road. After turning off 221 onto Highway 39 this chase reportedly ended in the Mountville area without capturing a suspect. One witness told WLBG he was northbound on US 221 only seconds away when the fleeing vehicle turned across his path from 221 onto Highway 39.

The stolen Kia Sorento was located and recovered Friday morning on Sandy Drive in the Princeton Community of Western Laurens County at approximately 7:30 A.M. A short time afterward, someone stole a 2000 model Chrysler Town & Country van from 13001 Hwy 25 in Princeton, Laurens County, near the Greenville County line. Deputies suspect the same suspect was responsible for this vehicle theft. The van is described as black with a green hood. Anderson County Deputies located this vehicle and pursued it, however the pursuit was called off before the suspect could be apprehended.

Video of the shirtless suspect was obtained from Brothers Fast Stop in Laurens. If anyone recognizes this individual they are asked to call the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-984-4967. Information can also be anonymously reported through Crime Stoppers by calling 68-CRIME.