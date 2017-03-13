Suspect is being sought

Laurens Police Department is looking for a suspect in a Sunday morning domestic incident.

Authorities identified the suspect as Antonio Marquise Hunter, who is wanted for these charges:

--Domestic Violence High and Aggregated

--Possession of a weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime

--Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits

--Pointing and Presenting a Firearm

The incident happened on Garlington Street in Laurens.

The public is asked to call Laurens County Crime Stoppers at 68-CRIME if anyone knows the suspect’s whereabouts.