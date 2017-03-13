Suspect is being sought
Mon, 03/13/2017 - 10:59am Vic MacDonald
Laurens Poilice issue a be-onj-the-lookout notice
Laurens Police Dept.
Laurens Police Department is looking for a suspect in a Sunday morning domestic incident.
Authorities identified the suspect as Antonio Marquise Hunter, who is wanted for these charges:
--Domestic Violence High and Aggregated
--Possession of a weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime
--Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits
--Pointing and Presenting a Firearm
The incident happened on Garlington Street in Laurens.
The public is asked to call Laurens County Crime Stoppers at 68-CRIME if anyone knows the suspect’s whereabouts.