Suspect arrested in woman's death

Fri, 03/10/2017 - 9:49pm Vic MacDonald
Victim reported as cardiac arrest, found with multiple gunshot wounds

Authorities have arrested and charged a Greenwood man in connection with the shooting death of a woman.

The suspect was identified as Clinton Anthony Smith, 40, of Greenwood, who was arrested this afternoon in connection with the shooting death of Kimberly Smith, 40, of 118 Mill  Pond Road, Clinton. Authorities originally received a report of a woman going into cardiac arrest at the Mill Pond Road residence, a report said. Officers of the Clinton Department of Public Safety found the victim unresponsive. Greenwood County authorities detained a person of interest, and the Laurens County Sheriff's Office made the arrest and charge. A report said the suspect drove from Clinton to a Patridge Road, Cherokee Hills subdivision, residence in Greenwood where he was arrested.

The victim suffered multiple gunshots to the upper body, a report said. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene at about 3:45 pm. An autopsy was ordered for Saturday morning.

The suspect has been charged with murder, a report said.

 

