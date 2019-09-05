Suspect allegedly assaults 2 people, night-time burglary

Burglary, Assaults, Kidnapping - Apple Orchard Road.

Thursday, May 9, 2019 - WLBG

A 1st degree burglary on Clinton’s Apple Orchard Road early yesterday is alleged with a Laurens County Sheriff’s Office arrest. 32-year-old Travis Jay Hyder of 141 Nelson Road, Inman is charged with 1st Degree Burglary, two counts of 1st Degree Assault and Battery and with Kidnapping along with Use of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Warrants citing the investigation of Deputy Davenport alleged that on May 8th Hyder entered a dwelling in the 3,500-address range of Apple Orchard Road south of Clinton without consent and with intent to commit a crime therein. He allegedly entered the building at night and/or armed with a deadly weapon. Hyder is further accused of assaulting two people in the Apple Orchard Road house, after entering the home while they were asleep. He allegedly poked the man in the stomach with a pocket knife while threatening to kill him and allegedly choked the woman several times while holding a knife to her face.

Travis Hyder is further accused of kidnapping the woman by not allowing her to leave the residence, locking all doors and physically restraining her from leaving. He allegedly possessed and displayed what appeared to be a firearm or knife during commission of the violent crime.

Travis Jay Hyder was being held overnight, awaiting a bond hearing today on the five charges.