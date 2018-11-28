Sunday Sales of Alcohol in Clinton Proposed

SUNDAY SALE OF ALCOHOL: If an ordinance is passed by Clinton City Council - 1st reading approval will be given on Monday - voters will decide if alcohol will be sold on Sunday at businesses inside the city limits.

The council will make this decision this Monday, Dec. 3, 6 pm in council chambers of the municipal center, during its regular December meeting. The ordinance requires 2nd reading and a public hearing, and approval by voters registered within the city limits at a date to be specified. Laurens County voters approved this measure Nov. 6, and Laurens City voters will consider it in March, 2019.

The official name of the measure is "First Reading of an ordinance of the City of Clinton, South Carolina Calling for a Referendum to Determine Whether the South Carolina Department of Revenue May Issue Temporary Permits for the Sale of Alcoholic Beverages for On-Premises and Off-Premises Consumption on Sundays in the City of Clinton."

Restaurants and bars will be able, if they choose, to sell beer, wine and mixed drinks for consumption; stores will be able to sell to-go beer and wine (liquor stores will not be open, that's governed by a different state law), if approved by the voters.

In other business this Monday, council will administer the oaths of office to Police Chief Sonny Ledda and Fire Chief Phillip Russell; will consider a resolution in memory of Alice Boyce; will have a public hearing for the 2019 Comprehensive Plan (2nd reading to adopt); approve a resolution updating the city's Americans with Disabilities Act/504 Plan; will consider 1st reading of amendments to Code of Ordinances Chapter 18, Article I, Sections 18-1 - 18-14, Businesses; finalize documents to buy a automated side loader refuse truck; receive administrative briefings on the DE Tribble Buildings, grants and projects; and receive reports and recommendations.

The Clinton City Council meets the first Monday of each month (except holidays) at 6 pm in the PS Bailey City Council Chambers, MS Bailey Municipal Center, 211 North Broad St., Clinton. State law requires that these meetings (any time there is a quorum present) be open to the public.