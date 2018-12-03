Sunday Sale of Alcohol Will Be Voted On If Ordinance Passes

Sunday sales of beer, wine and liquor will be legal in Laurens County if the county council adopts an ordinance up for 1st reading Tuesday evening, and the public approves the measure in a vote.

The council has on its agenda First Reading Ordinance #837 - Alcoholic Beverage Sunday Sales Referendum. The sales will apply to the on-premises (restaurants and bars) and off-premises (liquor and convenience stores and groceries) sales of alcohol.

Laurens County Council will have its regular every other week meeting this Tuesday, 5:30 pm in the council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens.

The public will not be allowed to discuss the ordinance when it is up for a vote - a Public Hearing comes later - but can address council about the ordinance during Public Comments. Sign up at the podium before the meeting starts.

Council also will consider:

-- Contract, Hillcrest Roof Consultant;

-- Grant permission-authority to director of PRTM - Swamp Rabbit ROW;

-- Committee as a Whole Report - county organizational chart (committee meeting at 4:30 pm March 13);

-- Professional Park Marketing;

-- Probate Judge Scanning Efficiency Proposal;

-- Library Pay Standardization; Part Time Lump Sum Pay Policy, Full Time Probationary Pay Policy, Inspections Pay Standardization.

-- Public Comment, 15-minute period, County Council Comments.

No reports to council or executive session are planned at this meeting.