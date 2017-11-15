The sun shines brightly in Laurens County

A small-scale solar farm will bring revenue into the Laurens County coffers, a report to Laurens County Council Tuesday evening said.

Council approved a resolution for Project Lime, identifying the project, and passed 1st reading of a fee in lieu of taxes agreement for the solar farm in the Princeton area, northwest Laurens County. At its only meeting set for November, council also honored its long-time clerk, Betty Ann Walsh, with the Henry Laurens Award, titled for the county's namesake and emblematic of outstanding community service; heard about an audit of telephone service in the county; and authorized a new job classification for the County Fire Service - Firefighter/Emergency Medical Technician.

The county uses FILOTs to attract industries, as authorized by state law, and the amount of the savings to the industry depends on the size of the investment. This solar farm - smaller than one approved earlier this year for an area near Joanna - will bring a $2.8 million investment into the county. Over 30 years, the average fee per year to the county will be $7,000 - that compares to $130 a year now (property tax revenue) for the vacant land. The solar farm will be on 20 acres. It received unanimous council approval.

Council was told a phone audit will produce savings of more than $70,000 a year for the county. It was conducted with a private firm, SpyGlass, which no longer contracts with Laurens County. SpyGlass and AT&T also are negotiating another $188,000 the county has paid from 2005 to August, 2017 for phone service. The audit looked at all Laurens County land and data lines, and cellphone service with the idea of eliminating unused lines and getting the best deals available from the provider.

Also, by unanimous action of the council, the Fire Service was authorized to create the Firefighter/EMT position so 6 such jobs can be filled for the new Thompson Road Fire Station, near Fountain Inn. The position will pay about $2,000 more per year than a paid firefighter job, because of specialized training. The position is needed in the Fountain Inn area because, at the end of the year, the county will terminate its agreement with the Town of Fountain Inn for fire coverage in this area of northern Laurens County. Equipment will come from the current Gray Court Fire Station, and the new Thompson Road Fire Station is being built to accommodate Fire and EMS vehicles.

County Administrator Jon Caime said law enforcement presence in this area will be enhanced when a new Gray Court EMS Station is built and manned near the ZF Transmissions plant. State money will build the station, and Laurens County will provide manpower and equipment. The building will have room for the Laurens County Sheriff's Office to have a sub-station there, Caime said.

The next Laurens County Council meeting will be the 2nd Tuesday in December.